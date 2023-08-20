Himachal’s suffering matter of concern for Centre: Nadda after visit to disaster-hit state

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday after his visit to the disaster-hit state said that the way Himachal Pradesh is suffering from floods and rain is a matter of concern for the Indian government. Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "regular conversations" with Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding the situation in the state adding that the Centre has taken the matter seriously.

Talking to the reporters after visiting the disaster-hit regions in the state, Nadda said, "The way Himachal Pradesh is suffering from floods and rain, is a matter of concern for the Government of India. PM Modi had regular conversations with CM Sukhu regarding the same." "GoI has taken this matter seriously and provided all possible help. GoI provided the first instalment of Rs 180 crore from the disaster fund to the state disaster response fund on 10th July and the second instalment of Rs 180 crore was also given on 17th July," he added.

Assuring all possible help to the state government, Nadda said that this is not an issue of politics but an issue of humanity. "This is not an issue of politics. This is an issue of humanity. Our responsibility is to work together for the people of Himachal Pradesh. I have assured CM Sukhu that the GoI and PM Modi will provide all possible help to the state govt. We will not leave any stone unturned to help the people of Himachal Pradesh," Nadda said.

Nadda said that over Rs 600 crore have been provided to the state government in terms of flood relief and 20 teams of NDRF are at the spot carrying out rescue operations. "CM Sukhu met PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah and asked for interim relief. Rs 189 crores were provided within 2 days. A total of Rs 622 crores have been provided to the state government of Himachal Pradesh. 20 teams of NDRF are at the spot for rescue operations, 2 ITBP companies, 3 Air Force helicopters have rescued over 1,000 people," Nadda said.

Nadda said that he was saddened by the loss of lives and properties due to the calamity. "I got a chance to come here and visit the places affected due to heavy rains and floods. I am saddened by the loss that this calamity has caused. All efforts are being made by the administration to provide all necessary help to those affected," he said.

During his visit to the state, he took stock of the devastation caused by the heavy rains and floods. He also met the affected family members of those who lost their lives due to the calamity. Nadda and Union minister Anurag Thakur also visited the Krishna Nagar area in Shimla where two people died and 6 buildings collapsed on August 15.

JP Nadda along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrived at Annadale helipad in Shimla on Sunday morning. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the BJP chief on Sunday spoke about a special package for Himachal Pradesh battered by heavy rains and floods.

On Sunday, CM Sukhu held a detailed discussion with JP Nadda and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur who reached Shimla earlier in the day to take stock of the devastation. After meeting them, CM Sukhu said to ANI, "According to the relief manual of the Central Govt, if a house is damaged then Rs 5,000 is received and if a road is damaged (1km) then Rs 1, 25,000 is received...I have demanded a change in the relief manual of the Central Govt. BJP National President JP Nadda has talked about a special package. Let us see by when we receive it".

Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State. The Government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.

According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24. A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

A total of 224 lost lives in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents in the state so far, according to the government bulletin. Seventeen bodies have been recovered till date in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies. (ANI)

