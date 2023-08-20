Left Menu

Agri officials deployed in cotton belt after pink bollworm attack in Punjab's Bathinda

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said following reports of pink bollworm attack on cotton crops in a few villages of Bathinda district, he has ordered four senior officers to camp in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Fazilka and Mansa till August 31 as the next 15 days are very crucial for the crop.

Following reports of pink bollworm infestation in the cotton crop in Bathinda, the Punjab agriculture department has deployed its senior officials to camp in the cotton belt and also cancelled their weekly holidays till the end of this month. Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said following reports of pink bollworm attack on cotton crops in a few villages of Bathinda district, he has ordered four senior officers to camp in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Fazilka and Mansa till August 31 as the next 15 days are very crucial for the crop. These officers will visit the field to inspect the cotton crop and guide farmers to prevent this pest attack, besides monitoring the work of the officials, he said.

Khuddian asked the agriculture department officials to go to the fields and help farmers in this difficult time and also directed them to send a status report daily.

Any negligence or laxity in duty will invite strict action, he stated in an official release.

The minister also directed officers to visit shops and manufacturing units of pesticides, besides, carrying out regular sampling for quality as well as rates at which pesticides are being sold to farmers.

He categorically said nobody will be spared who is found selling spurious pesticides.

