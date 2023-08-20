"Held secret talks with officials..." Anurag Thakur takes dig at Rahul Gandhi for "China occupied our land" remark

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that China has occupied land in India, accusing the latter of engaging in secret talks with officials of China at a time when the Indian Army was giving a befitting reply to the Peoples Liberation Army of China. Speaking to ANI in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said, "When our Army was giving a befitting reply to the Chinese Army, Rahul Gandhi was busy having secret talks with Chinese officials..."

Thakur took a dig at the previous UPA regimes for not granting Ladakh the status of a Union Territory for the last 75 years. He further said that the country's biggest solar project is also coming in Ladakh, adding, that electricity, water and cooking gas have been provided to the people of the region under PM Modi's government.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the Centre's claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". Hitting back, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad said, "Do anything, but why do you try to lower the morale of India's security forces"?

Further, highlighting the condition under the Modi government, Prasad said that "Look today, under Modi government roads and bridges from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, are building up helping army vehicles to react fast on different situations." Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday hit back at the BJP after it countered Rahul Gandhi's claim that China has occupied land in India and said that four fingers point at them if they point one at the Congress.

Speaking to ANI, the former Union Minister said, "If they point one finger towards us, then the other four fingers will be pointing towards them also. There are a lot of big questions, but we can't discuss them every time on the road because it is the question of the image of the country". (ANI)

