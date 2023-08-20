TDP will bring taxes to minimum within 100 days of coming to power to save transport sector: Party general secretary Lokesh

After Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, the transport sector in the State collapsed, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Sunday. He said that within 100 days of the TDP coming back to power, it will bring taxes down to the minimum level to compete with the neighbouring States.

During an interaction with the representatives of the transport wing, Auto Nagar and transport workers at the A Convention campsite inVayawada, Lokesh claimed CM Jagan has deliberately hit the transport sector and those who are dependent on it by revising various taxes, including green tax, over height, overload and quarterly tax, "but the TDP will reduce the taxes immediately after coming back to power to compete with other States". Recalling that the first Auto Nagar in the country, which is the biggest in Asia, was established in Vijayawada, Lokesh said the Chaitanya Ratham of the late NT Rama Rao too was assembled here. Such historic Auto Nagar is destroyed by CM Jagan, the TDP national general secretary regretted, informed a statement.

He suspected that CM Jagan is trying to privatise the Auto Nagar only to "grab" the costly lands here and a GO was released for this reason on the privatisation. Expressing serious concern over the prevailing poor condition of the roads in the State, Lokesh said that the transport wing is the worst hit due to this.

"Soon after the TDP forms the next government all the roads will be rebuilt and the taxes on fuel will also be reduced. New vehicles will be purchased and a separate corporation will be formed for the welfare of those who are dependent on the transport sector," Lokesh declared. (ANI)

