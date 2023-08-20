Left Menu

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi attend 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award event in Delhi

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders on Sunday attended the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award event in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 20:38 IST
Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi attend 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award event in Delhi
Congress leaders attend 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award at Jawahar Bhawan, Delhi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders on Sunday attended the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award event in Delhi. The event was held at Jawahar Bhawan in Delhi on the occasion of the former PM's 79th birth anniversary.

Speaking on occasion, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge praised the former PM and said that Rajiv Gandhi has always worked for the development of all sections of society. "Today, several people from different ideologies try to discredit Rajiv Gandhi's achievements... Rajiv Gandhi's success cannot be hidden for too long. In 1984, under Rajiv Gandhi, Congress got the highest majority of 401 seats in Lok Sabha. Rajiv Gandhi always worked for the development of all sections of society," Kharge said.

Rajiv Gandhi made sure that reservation was provided for women in Panchayats and Municipal Corporations, said Sonia Gandhi while speaking at the event. "Former PM Rajiv Gandhi always worked for strengthening the women in our country. He made sure that reservation was provided for women in Panchayats and Municipal Corporations. If today, over 15 lakh elected women representatives are there in rural and urban bodies, it is only because of Rajiv Gandhi's hard work and far-sightedness," she said.

Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister on his 79th birth anniversary at 'Veer Bhumi' in Delhi Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, who arrived soon after Sonia Gandhi, also paid homage to the former Prime Minister at his memorial this morning.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also seen with senior Priyanka Gandhi at Veer Bhoomi where senior Congress leaders assembled to pay tributes to the former PM. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a four-day tour to Ladakh remembered his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Papa, the dreams you had for India are shown from these priceless memories. Your mark is my way - understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother India," he said in a post on 'X' formally Twitter. Earlier yesterday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake in Ladakh to celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023