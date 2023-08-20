Haryana govt to set up industrial township in Mothuka village: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the state government will establish an industrial township in Mothuka village of the Tigaon assembly constituency.

It will lead to the establishment of new industries and generate employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the Faridabad-Palwal region, he said at a public gathering at Mohana village in Faridabad district.

Chautala said the state government is devoted to public welfare and envisions transformative development. He alleged that the previous Congress government of the state had neglected the interests of the people. It exploited the farmers instead of thinking about their well-being, Chautala alleged.

''Around 73,000 acres of farmers' land were sold to private builders at low prices (during Congress rule). But the present government ensures farmers' interests by facilitating efficient mandi systems and a smooth procurement process. Payments for crops and compensation are directly transferred into farmers' accounts in a timely manner,'' he said.

The deputy chief minister announced that compensation for crop damage due to recent floods will be disbursed to affected farmers before September 15.

