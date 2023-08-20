Shikara Race on Dal Lake draws large number of locals, tourists 

In the picturesque setting of the world-renowned Dal Lake in Srinagar, Aryans Group of Colleges near Chandigarh successfully hosted the 3rd edition of the Shikara Race. The event garnered the presence of both locals and tourists, drawing a significant crowd. The Shikara Race was organized in collaboration with the Indian Army and the White Globe organization based in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Guest of the event was Anshu Kataria, Chairman of Aryans Group of Colleges, while the roles of Guests of Honour were fulfilled by Advocate Sheikh Saba and Advocate Syed Junaid Sadaat, Chairpersons of White Globe. Colonel Manoj Dobriyal from the 20 Rashtriya Rifles also graced the occasion as a special guest. The race kicked off with the official flagging by Anshu Kataria, Chairman of Aryans Group. During the subsequent felicitation ceremony, the top performers were acknowledged, with Abdul Majeed clinching the 1st position, followed by Mehraj Hussain in 2nd place, and Gulzar Akhoon securing the 3rd spot. Ghulam Hassan Moti and Imtiyaz Akhoon took the 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Addressing the gathering and extending his congratulations to the winners, Kataria expressed his belief in the immense potential possessed by today's youth in various domains, indicating their ability to steer the nation forward. He took pride in the versatile talents exhibited by Aryans' students, highlighting their prowess not only in academics but also in innovative endeavours. Kataria further commended the noteworthy recognition received by Aryans for the copyright of the Shikara app, granted by the central government.

Kataria also recalled that Aryans students had orchestrated a successful Shikara race last year, drawing participation from numerous tourists. He recounted the history of Aryans' contributions to innovation, which included projects like the "Shikara App," "Solar Boat," "Ramadhan App," "Android App," "eMunshi App," "Safety Helmet," "Save Kashmir," and the "Life Saving Glove" designed for the Valley. (ANI)

