Centre provided Rs 662 cr to flood-hit Himachal, announced additional Rs 200 cr, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the Centre had released Rs 662 crore to the disaster-hit state of Himachal Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra announced additional Rs 200 crores to the state. Speaking to ANI, After taking stock of the devastation in the state wrought by heavy rains and floods, Anurag Thakur said, "A total of Rs 662 crores have been given by the Central Govt to the Himachal Pradesh Govt. Even today, PM Modi has announced to provide additional Rs 200 crores to the state".

He said that Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and PM Modi have already announced that Central Govt will provide all possible help to the Himachal Pradesh government. During their day-long visit to the state, JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur, leader of Opposition in the state Jairam Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, visited flood-affected districts of Siramur, Shimla and Bilaspur

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Thakur said floods had caused damage to infrastructure in the state. Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'. According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season. A total of 224 lost lives in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents in the state so far, according to the government bulletin.

Seventeen bodies have been recovered to date in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies. (ANI)

