Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel condoles deaths in Uttarakhand bus accident

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. "I am saddened by the tragic incident in which the pilgrims from Gujarat lost their lives after a tourist bus fell into a valley in Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased," he said.

He said that the Gujarat government is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government regarding the incident. "Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured citizens," he added. The CM further said that the State Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey has briefed him about the incident and said that according to preliminary information, seven Gujarati tourists have died and 27 have been injured.

Arrangements are being made to take the injured tourists to Rishikesh for further treatment, the CM added. Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said that for information about the accident and the Gujarati tourists, an emergency number of the State Emergency Operation Center at Gandhinagar is enabled and can be contacted at 079 23251900.

Also, the District Emergency Operation Center at Uttarkashi has also shared its helpline number (01374-222722, 222126 (Toll-Free No. 0-1077), mobile: 7500337269) for availing information regarding search/rescue-related works in connection with the incident. The incident happened when a tourist bus carrying around 35 passengers fell into a gorge near Gangnani on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkhand's Uttarkashi district.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Uttarkashi and in-charge of Disaster Control Room Gaurav Kumar said that 9 ambulances are on the spot and the SDRF team is carrying out the rescue operations. "Seven people died after a passenger bus coming from Gangotri, Uttarkashi met with an accident near Gangnani on Gangotri National Highway. Around 35 people including 33 passengers were travelling in the bus. 27 injured people have been rescued and sent to the hospital. DM and SP Uttarkashi are present on the spot", the officer said.

Constable Kuldeep, who is part of the rescue team told ANI that the bus UK 07 PA 8585 has fallen into a depth of about 50 meters, in which passengers from Gujarat were aboard. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured in the bus accident at Gangnani on Gangotri Highway.

The Chief Minister has also asked Premchand Aggarwal, the minister in charge of Uttarkashi district, to oversee the situation. (ANI)

