Previous Congress regimes had "step-motherly attitude" towards North-East, says Arunachal CM Khandu  

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said that because of the NDA government at the centre and the BJP governments in two neighbouring states and with concerted efforts of all stakeholders, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have come a long way in fostering harmony and peaceful coexistence among the people living on the inter-state boundary. Attending the first-ever interactive session on 'Understanding socio-cultural issues of Bodos in Arunachal' at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar, Pema Khandu said that, both states are moving forward with conviction, openness and compassion for greater cultural cooperation between people of the two states.

"The disputes along the Assam-Arunachal inter-state boundary of which most is with areas inhabited by the Bodos are almost resolved barring a few pockets," Khandu said. He, however, remarked that drawing a boundary line is not the end of the job. For peace and progress to go along together, he said, people living on either side of the boundary have to work together with bonhomie and brotherhood.

"This wasn't possible earlier because of the lack of sincerity of the Congress government and the convoluted approach with which they used to work. They had neither clarity of thought nor any concrete action plan. But the BJP government was determined to make the headway with the resolve of 'Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi'," Khandu said. Claiming the step-motherly and irresponsible attitude of the Congress towards the North East, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister said that this 'attitude' caused damage to the North East, particularly Assam, which had to go through a tumultuous phase of violence, gun culture and insurgency.

"Things have changed drastically since 2014. Peace has come back and development is taking place rapidly," he pointed out. Terming corruption as one of the biggest hurdles to development and peace in the region, Khandu blamed it too on the Congress regime.

He said that 'corruption' was a 'gift' from the then central government. "Today our government backed by our political will, we are rooting out corruption from every sphere of governance," Khandu said.

Paying rich tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma – the father of the Bodos – whose pioneering non-violent struggle paved the way for self-determination and autonomy leading to the creation of Bodoland, Khandu said the Bodos and Arunachalees share a special rapport based on faith and respect since time immemorial. He said the age-old relationship shared by Arunachalees and Bodos has made today's event possible and hailed Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro for his presence along with a few of his executive members.

"After the NDA Government assumed charge in Bodoland in December 2020 under the leadership of Pramod Boro, a new era of peace and development has started in the region. I am also very happy to note that the BTR Peace Accord 2020, which was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has paved the way for permanent peace in Bodoland," he said. Khandu observed this is a very positive development not only for Bodoland but also for the entire North-Eastern region.

"Being the gateway to the Northeast, I believe in the days ahead Bodoland will emerge as the most peaceful and progressive frontier of the Region," he added. On a proposal from the BTR Chief, Khandu assured to establish a cultural stall showcasing Arunachal's tourism potential in the proposed complex to be constructed by the BTR government at Srirampur, the entry point into Assam from West Bengal.

He also assured to construct a cultural centre for the Bodo community at Itanagar. "For the Bodo brothers and sisters staying in Arunachal Pradesh, I pledge my full cooperation and support to them in the future," Khandu added.

Being a significant moment in the chapter of Assam-Arunachal relation, the event was graced by top leaders of BTR headed by CEM Pramod Boro, Itanagar legislator TechiKaso, members of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Nyishi Elite Society, All Bodo Students' Union and Arunachal Pradesh Bodo Welfare Society. (ANI)

