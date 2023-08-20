Left Menu

NCCF to sell onions at Rs 25 per kg from tomorrow after Centre raises onion buffer

Consumers can avail onions at a subsidized rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets of the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) from August 21, said a government release on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 21:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Consumers can avail onions at a subsidized rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets of the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) from August 21, said a government release on Sunday. According to the release, retail sales of onion will be suitably enhanced in the coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms.

"Apart from releasing in major markets, onions from the buffer are also being made available to retail consumers at a subsidized rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans of NCCF from tomorrow ie Monday 21st August 2023," the release stated. In an unprecedented move, the Government today raised the quantum of onion buffer to 5.00 lakh metric tonne this year, after achieving the initial procurement target of 3.00 lakh metric tonne.

In this regard, the Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to procure 1.00 lakh tonnes each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres, the release said. As per the release, disposal of onions from the buffer has commenced, targeting major markets in States and UTs where retail prices are above the all-India average and/or are significantly higher than the previous month.

"As of date, about 1,400 MT of onions from the buffer has been dispatched to the targeted markets and are being continuously released to augment the availability," it further stated. The multipronged measures taken by the Government in the case of onion including procurement for the buffer, targeted release of stocks and imposition of export duty will benefit the farmers and consumers by assuring remunerative prices to the onion farmers while ensuring continuous availability to the consumers at affordable prices, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

