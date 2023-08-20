J-K: Encounter breaks out in Larrow-Parigam area of Pulwama
"An encounter has started in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama. Police & security forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.
ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:40 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Larrow-Parigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama District, Kashmir Zone Police said on Sunday evening.
More details are awaited (ANI)
