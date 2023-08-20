Left Menu

J-K: Encounter breaks out in Larrow-Parigam area of  Pulwama

"An encounter has started in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama. Police & security forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:40 IST
J-K: Encounter breaks out in Larrow-Parigam area of  Pulwama
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Larrow-Parigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama District, Kashmir Zone Police said on Sunday evening.

"An encounter has started in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama. Police & security forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023