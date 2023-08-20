Left Menu

“Ladakh’s UT status raises lot of questions…”: Congress leader Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday said that what Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said about Ladakh’s Union Territory status was true adding that it “raises a lot of questions”.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:45 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday said that what Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said about Ladakh's Union Territory status was true adding that it "raises a lot of questions". Khera said that people everywhere wish to have a democratic government.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement in which he raised questions over the Union territory status given to Ladakh after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370, Khera said, "Every place and people wish that their govt is run by democracy…they will only be heard if there is an elected representative. So what Rahul Gandhi said is true. The Ladakh's union territory status raises a lot of questions.". Further, Khera said, "Whole nation is saying this but PM Modi wants to save China, he wants to give them a certificate, what is compelling him to do that we don't know. The whole universe is surprised about the fact that he is shielding them."

Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.

Speaking to reporters after laying floral tributes to a framed photograph of the former PM by a gleaming Pangong Tso lake on an overcast Sunday morning, the Congress leader said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," said Rahul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

