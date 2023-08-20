Governor Kataria lauds Assam Chah Janagosthi Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas for generating awareness

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the third foundation day celebration of Assam Chah Janagosthi Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas held at PWD Convention centre in Guwahati on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria said that Assam Chah Janagosthi Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas is an important organisation that is working for the socio, economic, cultural and academic development of tea workers and the people belonging to the tea community.

Congratulating the Nyas on the occasion of the third foundation day, the Governor said that the organization is really working dedicatedly to generate awareness among the people about different government schemes including health facilities that are available in different health centres across the state. The Governor also said that Assam Chah Janagosthi Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas has been at the forefront of instilling cultural and moral values among the children and fostering love for the nation.

The Governor emphasized that education combined with cultural and societal values is the cornerstone for the overall development of student's personality. He also said that culture enriches education and empowers students to face the challenges of life.

He, therefore, asked the Nyas (trust) to concentrate on the education of the children which helps them to become culturally sound human beings worthy of the community and society. Lauding Assam Chah Janagosthi Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas for its role in shaping the youth, the Governor said that even in remote corners of the state, the Nyas has been able to ignite the path of knowledge and wisdom among the children and youth.

Its dedicated efforts have directed the youth to become more concerned towards their society, the Governor added. Governor Kataria further said that the North Eastern region of India boasts of remarkable cultural wealth, evident from the tapestry of cultural mosaic across the region.

Speaking on the need for exclusive knowledge of one's unique culture, the Governor said that culture and its profound teachings contribute positively to society. Therefore, the Nyas should take a proactive role in generating awareness about the cultural traits of the state among the people. The Joint organizing secretary, Vidya Bharti Yatindra Kumar Sharma also spoke on the occasion. President of Assam Chah Janagosthi Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas Ranjit Bora, Secretary Amal Bawri, Vice President Kavita Tasa, Program coordinator Dhiren Das Panika along with a host of other dignitaries were present at the function. (ANI)

