Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur thanks Centre for showing solidarity with state during disaster

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jairam Thakur on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the Central government for standing with Himachal during the disaster. The LoP said that the Central Government has announced all kinds of cooperation with Himachal as per the rules and on the basis of humanity.

He especially thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur for releasing Rs 200 crore as the fourth instalment of disaster relief to the state. He said that the PM and the Home Minister have also assured all cooperation to the state.

"I have full faith in the assurance of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister that we will rise again from this disaster," he added. LoP Thakur said that the Central Government is helping the state in every way. "In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the state government that this relief should be provided to the eligible people without any delay. So that they can get relief from this disaster," he said.

He further highlighted that the state government should also work on a war footing on all fronts in this hour of crisis. "We have to work together in relief, rescue and rehabilitation. The government should improve the condition of disaster relief camps and provide facilities there on a humanitarian basis. Along with this, effective steps should be taken to provide safe residential land for resettlement to the people who have lost everything," he added.

The LoP said that the danger is still not averted, there is a warning of heavy rains in many districts of the state for the next week. "Therefore, the residential houses coming under the danger zone should also be evacuated and the people living there should be sent to a safe place. So that there is no loss of life in case of disaster," LoP Thakur said.

He further emphasized that the Centre is doing its work with full dedication and responsibility and the state should also do its work with full responsibility and impartiality. "Help should be provided to all affected and everything should be done with transparency and according to the law," he added.

Earlier today, BJP chief JP Nadda after his visit to the disaster-hit state said that the way Himachal Pradesh is suffering from floods and rain is a matter of concern for the Indian government. Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "regular conversations" with Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding the situation in the state adding that the Centre has taken the matter seriously.

Talking to the reporters after visiting the disaster-hit regions in the state, Nadda said, "The way Himachal Pradesh is suffering from floods and rain, is a matter of concern for the Government of India. PM Modi had regular conversations with CM Sukhu regarding the same." "GoI has taken this matter seriously and provided all possible help. GoI provided the first instalment of Rs 180 crore from the disaster fund to the state disaster response fund on 10th July and the second instalment of Rs 180 crore was also given on 17th July," he added.

Assuring all possible help to the state government, Nadda said that this is not an issue of politics but an issue of humanity. "This is not an issue of politics. This is an issue of humanity. Our responsibility is to work together for the people of Himachal Pradesh. I have assured CM Sukhu that the GoI and PM Modi will provide all possible help to the state govt. We will not leave any stone unturned to help the people of Himachal Pradesh," Nadda said.

Nadda said that over Rs 600 crore have been provided to the state government in terms of flood relief and 20 teams of NDRF are at the spot carrying out rescue operations. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the BJP chief on Sunday spoke about a special package for Himachal Pradesh battered by heavy rains and floods.

Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudburst and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State. The Government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.

According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24. A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

A total of 224 lost lives in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents in the state so far, according to the government bulletin. Seventeen bodies have been recovered till date in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies. (ANI)

