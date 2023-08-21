Trans Mountain says British Columbia fires pose no risk to its operations
Canadian oil pipeline system operator Trans Mountain said on Sunday that the British Columbia wildfires posed no risk to its pipeline operations or its expansion project.
"Trans Mountain is actively monitoring the wildfire situation and we are in constant communication with local and provincial agencies, including Indigenous communities," Trans Mountain said in a statement.
