China sees Iran-Saudi Arabia relations improving - foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-08-2023 05:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 05:27 IST
After China's dialogue with Iran and Saudi Arabia, both countries have continued to take steps to improve relations, leading to the formation of a "wave of reconciliation" in the Middle East, China's foreign minister said on Monday.

China "appreciates the correct decision made by the Iranian side", Minister Wang Yi said in a statement on Monday, adding that China will continue to support Middle East countries to explore development in line with their own national conditions.

Wang also said that only by restoring the integrity and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action can the Iranian nuclear issue be fundamentally resolved.

