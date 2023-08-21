Japan PM Kishida to meet with fishermen's group on Monday afternoon - Jiji

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to meet with the head of a fishermen's group on Monday afternoon, a day after he visited the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.

A decision is expected soon on when to start releasing water from the plant and Kishida had been expected to meet with senior members of organisations representing fishermen to assert the safety of the treated water.

