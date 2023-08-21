Left Menu

NIA chargesheets 16 in Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) arms seizure case 

The supplementary chargesheet filed by the NIA took the total number of accused chargesheeted to twenty-five in the case.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 09:21 IST
NIA chargesheets 16 in Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) arms seizure case 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against sixteen accused, including a woman, in connection with the CPI (Maoist) arms and ammunition seizure case of Jharkhand, the agency official said on Sunday. The supplementary chargesheet filed by the NIA took the total number of accused chargesheeted to twenty-five in the case.

The case pertains to the arrest of CPI (Maoist) operatives and the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Peshrar in Lohardaga. On February 21 last year, the local police had registered a First Information Report to conduct a probe. The NIA took it over on June 14, 2022. After taking over the matter, the NIA conducted several raids in the forest area of Bulbul, where CPI (Maoist) Regional Commander Ravindra Ganjhu, along with active cadres Balram Oraon, Muneshwar Ganjhu, Balak Ganjhu, Dinesh Nagesia, Aghnu Ganjhu, Lajim Ansari, Markush Nagesia, Sanjay Nagesia, Sheela Kherwar, Lalita Devi and around 40-60 others, had assembled to conspire and plan violent attacks on the security forces and in the Bauxite Mines area.

A joint operation was conducted by the local police and the CRPF, during which the CPI (Maoist) cadres had fired indiscriminately on the security forces on the way to Bahabar Jungle, at Harkatta Toli and Bangla Pat. The search of the area surrounding the firing had later led to the recovery of a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives and other items.

NIA investigations have revealed that the armed cadres and members of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, had hatched a conspiracy to carry out violent acts and unlawful activities and endanger the security of India. Their plan was to destabilise the democratically elected government by committing terrorist acts and violent attacks. Investigations have further established that CPI (Maoist) top Commanders and armed cadres had entered into a criminal conspiracy at Budha Pahar during August to September, 2022, and had decided to take revenge against the arrest of senior CPI (Maoist) leader Prashant Bose. They had intended to carry out terrorist acts against the security forces and the Police.

As per the agency, the accused chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, CLA Act, and UA(P) Act have been identified as Balram Oraon alias Bali, Saileshwar Oraon alias Mandeep alias Kasai, Dasrath Singh Kherwar, Shailender Nagesia alias Vinod Nagesia, Markush Nagesia alias Markush Ji, Mukesh Korwa, Biren Korwa, Sheela Kherwar, Sanjay Nagesia alias Mota, Balak Ganjhu alias Sukhdayal Ganjhu, Suraj Nath Kherwar alias Guddu, Nandkishor Bharti alias Sudarshan Bhuiyan, Aman Ganjhu alias Aman ji alias Bhokta alias Anil Ganjhu alias Pramukh Singh Bhokta alias Kaju, Jatru Kherwar alias Jatru Ji alias Tana Kherwar, Muneshwar Ganjhu alias Bitan Ganjhu alias Munshi Ji, and Govind Birijia. On May 18 in 2021, the Jharkhand police had earlier chargesheeted nine accused under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, CLA Act, and UA(P) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023