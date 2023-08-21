NIA chargesheets 16 in Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) arms seizure case 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against sixteen accused, including a woman, in connection with the CPI (Maoist) arms and ammunition seizure case of Jharkhand, the agency official said on Sunday. The supplementary chargesheet filed by the NIA took the total number of accused chargesheeted to twenty-five in the case.

The case pertains to the arrest of CPI (Maoist) operatives and the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Peshrar in Lohardaga. On February 21 last year, the local police had registered a First Information Report to conduct a probe. The NIA took it over on June 14, 2022. After taking over the matter, the NIA conducted several raids in the forest area of Bulbul, where CPI (Maoist) Regional Commander Ravindra Ganjhu, along with active cadres Balram Oraon, Muneshwar Ganjhu, Balak Ganjhu, Dinesh Nagesia, Aghnu Ganjhu, Lajim Ansari, Markush Nagesia, Sanjay Nagesia, Sheela Kherwar, Lalita Devi and around 40-60 others, had assembled to conspire and plan violent attacks on the security forces and in the Bauxite Mines area.

A joint operation was conducted by the local police and the CRPF, during which the CPI (Maoist) cadres had fired indiscriminately on the security forces on the way to Bahabar Jungle, at Harkatta Toli and Bangla Pat. The search of the area surrounding the firing had later led to the recovery of a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives and other items.

NIA investigations have revealed that the armed cadres and members of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, had hatched a conspiracy to carry out violent acts and unlawful activities and endanger the security of India. Their plan was to destabilise the democratically elected government by committing terrorist acts and violent attacks. Investigations have further established that CPI (Maoist) top Commanders and armed cadres had entered into a criminal conspiracy at Budha Pahar during August to September, 2022, and had decided to take revenge against the arrest of senior CPI (Maoist) leader Prashant Bose. They had intended to carry out terrorist acts against the security forces and the Police.

As per the agency, the accused chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, CLA Act, and UA(P) Act have been identified as Balram Oraon alias Bali, Saileshwar Oraon alias Mandeep alias Kasai, Dasrath Singh Kherwar, Shailender Nagesia alias Vinod Nagesia, Markush Nagesia alias Markush Ji, Mukesh Korwa, Biren Korwa, Sheela Kherwar, Sanjay Nagesia alias Mota, Balak Ganjhu alias Sukhdayal Ganjhu, Suraj Nath Kherwar alias Guddu, Nandkishor Bharti alias Sudarshan Bhuiyan, Aman Ganjhu alias Aman ji alias Bhokta alias Anil Ganjhu alias Pramukh Singh Bhokta alias Kaju, Jatru Kherwar alias Jatru Ji alias Tana Kherwar, Muneshwar Ganjhu alias Bitan Ganjhu alias Munshi Ji, and Govind Birijia. On May 18 in 2021, the Jharkhand police had earlier chargesheeted nine accused under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, CLA Act, and UA(P) Act. (ANI)

