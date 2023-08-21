Left Menu

Key accused in Bihar fake currency case sentenced to 5 years’ rigorous imprisonment

A special NIA court in Bihar has sentenced a key accused in the East Champaran fake currency case to five years of rigorous imprisonment, the agency official said.

A special NIA court in Bihar has sentenced a key accused in the East Champaran fake currency case to five years of rigorous imprisonment, the agency official said. Raisuddin, a resident of Mohanpur village in West Bengal's Malda district, was also fined Rs 5,000.

"The accused, Raisuddin has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," NIA said in an official statement, adding that all the sentences will run concurrently. The accused was convicted on August 18 in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case.

He is the fifth person to have been convicted and sentenced in the case relating to the East Champaran, Bihar, Fake Indian Currency Notes case, the official statement said. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Patna, had initially registered a case on 19th September 2015 in the matter following the recovery and seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) of the face value of Rs 5,94,000 from another accused, Afroz Ansari.

"Afroz was carrying this consignment of FICNs to Raxaul near the Indo-Nepal border for further delivery in Nepal.," it added. NIA had taken over the case and re-registered it on December 23 in 2015.

Thorough investigations by NIA had led to the arrest and charge sheeting of eight accused persons over the last 8 years. (ANI)

