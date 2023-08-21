Gogi gang member arrested after exchange of fire in Delhi

A 27-year-old key member of the infamous Gogi gang has been arrested following an exchange of fire near Pushp Vihar in Delhi, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, who is allegedly involved in more than a dozen cases, including that for an attempt to murder, robbery and extortion, as per the police.

The police further said that the accused sustained a gunshot injury on his right leg during the brief exchange of fire. The police further said that on August 16, they received information that Sandeep would visit Pushp Vihar to meet one of his associates and could be equipped with illegal sophisticated arms and ammunition.

"Subsequently, a raiding team was constituted, and a trap was laid at different strategic points near Pushp Vihar towards Birla Vidya Niketan Marg. At around 01:20 am, the suspect was signalled to stop by the raiding team, but instead, the rider sped up and tried to flee away from the spot. The police team started chasing him, and his motorcycle skidded near a gate adjacent to Nala," the police said. They further said that the accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police after they again asked him to surrender.

"The police team also fired gunshots in self-defence and warned him to surrender, but he continued to fire at the raiding team and tried to run away through Ganda Nala. However, he was overpowered by the raiding team. During the brief exchange of fire, the accused Sandeep got a gunshot injury to his right leg," the police said. An inspector also got shot over his worn bullet-proof jacket during the exchange of fire.

A semi-automatic pistol loaded with two live cartridges--one in the chamber and one in the magazine was recovered from the accused person. The accused, Sandeep was immediately rushed to the AIIMS, Delhi, for treatment, and a case under relevant provisions of law was registered against him at the PS Special Cell, the police added. (ANI)

