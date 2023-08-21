Left Menu

Assam: 80 pc of decisions taken by CM Sarma-led cabinet implemented in state

As per the official statement from the CM office, Sarma has chaired 99 cabinet meetings and the state government has implemented over 80 per cent of the total decisions taken by the state cabinet so far.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 09:23 IST
Assam: 80 pc of decisions taken by CM Sarma-led cabinet implemented in state
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Assam government has implemented over 80 per cent of total decisions taken by the state cabinet so far since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed the office. As per the official statement from the CM office, Sarma has chaired 99 cabinet meetings and the state government has implemented over 80 per cent of the total decisions taken by the state cabinet so far.

The 100th cabinet meeting of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government would likely to hold this month. According to the Assam government, the state cabinet has taken 779 decisions in 36 government departments and out of the total decisions, 625 decisions have been implemented so far and implementation of 154 cabinet decisions is in progress.

On May 10 in 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam. The last state cabinet meeting was held on August 9.

The state government data has shown that during the period the state cabinet has taken 119 decisions for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, 109 decisions for the Education Department, 67 decisions for the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, 57 decisions for the Industries and Commerce Department, 50 decisions for Power department, 37 decisions for PWD (B&NH) department. "Besides it, the state cabinet has taken 35 decisions for the Transport department, 31 decisions for the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, 27 each for PWD (R) and ARTPPG departments, 22 decisions for the Agriculture and Horticulture department, 21 decisions for CM secretariat department, 19 decisions of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes Department, 16 each of Tourism and Water Resources departments," the statement added.

The state cabinet has also taken one decision each for Act East Policy, Soil Conservation and Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture departments, 2 decisions for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, 3 decisions each for Bodoland Welfare and Implementation of Assam Accord departments,4 decisions each of Women and Child Development and Information and PR departments, 5 decisions each of Science and Technology and Information Technology departments, 7 decisions each of Cooperation and Border Protection and Development departments, 8 decisions each of Public Health Engineering and Irrigation departments. (ANI)

