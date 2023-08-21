Left Menu

Karnataka: Nursing student from Kerala arrested for conning people as police officer from Mangaluru

The accused identified as Benedict Sabu is a resident of Kerala and was studying at a nursing course in a college in Mangaluru, the police officials said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 09:24 IST
Arrested accused Benedict Sabu (Photo/Mangaluru Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old nursing student from Kerala was apprehended by Karnataka Police for attempting to deceive others by impersonating a police officer. The accused identified as Benedict Sabu is a resident of Kerala and was studying at a nursing course in a college in Mangaluru, the police officials said on Sunday.

During the operation, authorities seized 380 ID cards that falsely portrayed the bearer as a Kerala 'RAW' officer and an Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department staff. Additionally, a set of PSI uniform, police shoes, logo, medal, belt, cap, 1 laptop, and 2 mobile phone sets were confiscated from the accused, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru Kuldeep Kumar Jain said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

