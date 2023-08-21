Left Menu

J-K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Larrow-Parigam area of Pulwama

An encounter is underway between the security forces and militants in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 09:25 IST
Encounter underway between security forces and militants in JK's Pulwama (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter between security forces and terrorists that broke out on Sunday evening in the Larrow-Parigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district is still underway, police said on Monday. Early morning visuals from the spot today show vehicles of the security forces deployed at the scene.

Kashmir Zone Police further said that police and security forces are on duty. However, there were no reports of any casualty on either side.

Earlier yesterday, the Kashmir Zone police said on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "An encounter has started in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

