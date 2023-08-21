Left Menu

Two passengers die, 5 fall sick onboard Patna-Kota Express train

The cause of the death was not known immediately, he said, adding five sick passengers were undergoing treatment at a railway hospital in Agra.

UP: Two passengers die, 5 fall sick onboard Patna-Kota Express train
Two passengers died and five fell sick on board the Patna-Kota Express train here on Sunday, a senior official said. The cause of the death was not known immediately, he said, adding five sick passengers were undergoing treatment at a railway hospital in Agra.

https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1693387167786307905?s=20 Virendra Singh, Assistant Commercial Manager, Railway Agra Division said, "Information was received from Patna Kota Express about some passengers falling sick. A team was sent to the spot. Two people died and five passengers were hospitalised. According to the doctor, the cause of death is dehydration."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

