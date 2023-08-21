Uttar Pradesh: Man killed, 6 injured while installing street light poles in Noida

One man died while six other persons were injured while installing street light poles in the road on Noida Sector 24, police said on Monday. According to police, the injured were taken to hospital and were discharged later after giving first aid.

Necessary action is being taken in the case, said police. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

