Delhi government official booked for raping minor

The Burari Police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13. 

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 09:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Delhi government official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months police said on Monday. The assault took place allegedly between 2020 and 2021.

The Burari Police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13. According to police following the death of her father, who was also a government employee, the minor girl started living with the accused in Burari from October 2020 to February 2021.

As per the complainant, the accused sexually harassed, physically molested and repeatedly raped her for several months between 2020 and 2021. "The girl started having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital a week back. After extensive psychological counselling, she opened up to the doctors, counsellors and police officers and revealed that she was sexually harassed by the accused," police said.

The minor disclosed that she got pregnant and she was forced to abort her pregnancy by the wife of the accused  Delhi Police said. The medico-legal examination of the minor has been conducted and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

