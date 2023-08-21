China stocks fall as weaker-than-expected policies fail to excite investors

China stocks fell to around nine-month lows on Monday as investors were disappointed by authorities' milder-than-expected measures to boost confidence, with the country's sluggish recovery and property woes keeping sentiment fragile.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 0.5% by the midday recess to its lowest since late November 2022, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.4%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.3%.

** China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate on Monday, but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged, falling short of market expectations of cuts to both rates. ** On Friday, China's securities regulator unveiled a package of measures aimed at reviving a sinking stock market, including cutting trading costs, supporting share buybacks and encouraging long-term investment.

** "The government’s policy support has arguably been less than was indicated earlier in the year," said UBS economists led by Tao Wang. ** "Largely due to a weaker property sector with little additional offset, but also foreseeing softer external demand, we downgrade China’s GDP growth forecasts to 4.8% for 2023 and 4.2% for 2024," Wang added.

** In mainland markets, shares of tourism-related firms , securities brokers, insurers , and photovoltaic companies dropped more than 2% each. ** In Hong Kong, tech giants and property developers lost more than 1% each.

** Goldman Sachs expect Chinese stocks will settle in a lower trading range than they previously envisaged, until more forceful policy responses are made available to backstop the contagion risk from the ailing housing market. ** The bank's analysts cut the full-year earnings per share growth estimate for MSCI China to 11% from 14% and reduced their 12-month index target to 67 from 70, implying 13% returns over the next 12 months.

