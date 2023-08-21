Left Menu

Inox Green Energy Services arm bags O&M order from NLC India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:21 IST
Inox Green Energy Services arm bags O&M order from NLC India
  • Country:
  • India

I-Fox Windtechnik, a subsidiary of Inox Green Energy Services, has bagged an order from state-owned NLC India for operation and maintenance of a 51 MW wind energy project in Tamil Nadu.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (IGESL) is a leading wind power operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider.

The scope of the contract comprises comprehensive O&M, including power evacuation system, for a period of five years with a revenue realisation of Rs 40 crore during the contract period, the company said.

''LoA (Letter of Award) from one of the largest PSUs is an important milestone in the growth journey of IGESL as well as of our subsidiary I-Fox Wind. ''We are progressing towards our goal of reaching a WTG O&M portfolio of 6GW by FY26, through a mix of organic and inorganic growth,'' S K Mathu Sudhana, the CEO of IGESL, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023