Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Nilothi Village

A massive fire broke out in a factory in Nilothi Village in the West Delhi area on Monday, officials said. A total of ten fire tenders have been rushed to the site and are engaged in dousing operations, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Visuals showed huge quantities of plastic pipe stored at the premises. Huge clouds of smoke were seen billowing out from the site of the blaze. No casualty or injury has been reported so far, officials said.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on August 17, a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the national capital's Bawana area. (ANI)

