Left Menu

Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Nilothi Village

A total of ten fire tenders have been rushed to the site and are engaged in dousing operations, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:21 IST
Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Nilothi Village
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a factory in Nilothi Village in the West Delhi area on Monday, officials said. A total of ten fire tenders have been rushed to the site and are engaged in dousing operations, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Visuals showed huge quantities of plastic pipe stored at the premises.  Huge clouds of smoke were seen billowing out from the site of the blaze. No casualty or injury has been reported so far, officials said.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on August 17, a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the national capital's Bawana area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023