Air NZ, Te Pūkenga sign MoU to support training of more aircraft engineers

The MoU was signed at the RNZAF Base Woodbourne at Marlborough Airport, where much of the practical aspects of the training will take place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-08-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 11:13 IST
  • New Zealand

A new agreement that will mean a pathway to work in aviation engineering has been signed today, representing a step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island.

Te Pūkenga | NMIT (Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology) has today signed a memorandum of understanding with Air New Zealand which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work.

“This is an example of the kind of collaboration we are looking for between training organisations and employers and industries,” Jan Tinetti said.

“The agreement means the sharing of resources between Te Pūkenga | NMIT and Air New Zealand, with a shared vision of encouraging participation and ensuring quality within the aviation engineering profession through education.

“This is a direct result of the reform of vocational training and education. We want strong regions with a strong education and training presence so that employers know they can get good staff with the right skills to do the jobs they need done.

“Airline traffic is rapidly recovering post the global pandemic and aircraft engineers are in demand across the world. This initiative will support making a career in aviation engineering an attractive and long-term choice.

“It’s critical to the success of our economy and our country, that training providers maintain a close connection with the needs of business –  it’s also part of the vision for Te Pūkenga.

“It’s also important for the region and I know Marlborough’s Mayor and local leaders are very keen to explore further education opportunities at the Air Force base and the airport.

“I congratulate everyone involved in making this agreement happen, for their vision for the region and their investment in education and a skilled workforce well into the future,” Jan Tinetti said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

