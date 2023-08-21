Man stabbed to death in scuffle at Delhi cafe

One person was stabbed to death during a scuffle that broke out at a cafe in the Netaji Subhash Place area in the national capital, police said on Monday. One person has been apprehended and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, Delhi Police said.

According to police, the deceased identified as Vinay was stabbed at the cafe last evening. Police said that the incident took place when the deceased's cousin Gaurav started an argument with some other people present in the cafe over a minor issue.

Shortly after, the quarrel escalated and the victim was stabbed in his leg. He was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died, police said. "We have taken one of the accused into custody and will arrest the remaining accused soon," said Delhi Police.

Further details into the matter are awaited. Earlier this month, a 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while two of his friends were injured in Kholi Park in New Delhi's Kholi Khizarabad area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hrithik, the police said, adding that the injured were identified as Sonu (18) and Prashant (19) from Taimur Nagar. The area where the incident took place falls within the ambit of the New Friends Colony police station in the national capital. Police said, that the three accused persons were identified as Shahrukh (21), Shoaib (18) and Masoom (19).

The crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot and collected physical evidence. Police said they recovered a blood-stained stick from the scene of the crime. The police registered a case under Sections 302, 323, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

