Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Police urge people to not venture near riverbanks

Chamoli police, on Monday requested the people to not go near the banks of the rivers as their level has increased continuously due to heavy rainfall.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 11:31 IST
Uttarakhand: Police urge people to not venture near riverbanks
Grab from the video posted by Chamoli police (Photo: Chamoli Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand police on Monday urged people to not venture near banks of rivers in view of the continuous heavy rainfall in the State. Chamoli police took to microblogging site 'X', formerly known as Twitter, to state "Due to the rains in the mountains, the water level of the rivers has increased continuously, due to which frequent landslides are happening at the places along the banks of the river. Chamoli police request you to avoid such places and people living on the banks of the river should be alert."

The official Twitter handle of Chamoli police also tweeted a video of a person falling into the river due to a landslide to warn people. https://twitter.com/chamolipolice/status/1693468959008227357?s=20

On Friday, the water level in the Pindar River in the Tharali area of Chamoli district surged following heavy rainfall in the state. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

An official estimate earlier put the toll from rain-related incidents at 52 while another 37 people were injured. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand triggered landslides and flash floods in several places, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023