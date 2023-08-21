Left Menu

NHPC signs pact with RITES to construct railway siding for 2,880 MW Dibang project

According to the statement, the agreement was signed by General Manager Civil Dibang and Executive Director, RITES, in the presence of Biswajit Basu, Director Projects NHPC at corporate office of NHPC.NHPCs total installed capacity is 7,097.2 MW of renewable power including wind and solar through its 25 power stations, including 1,520 MW through its subsidiary.RITES Ltd is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services across sectors and geographical reach.The strategic partnership between NHPC and RITES complements the expertise of both organisations.

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked an initial pact with RITES to construct railway siding for a 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.

''NHPC signed an MoU with RITES for Construction of Railway Siding at Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) for NHPC’s 2,880 MW Dibang Multi Purpose Project at NHPC Corporate Office on 21st August 2023,'' a company statement said. According to the statement, the agreement was signed by General Manager (Civil) Dibang and Executive Director, RITES, in the presence of Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) NHPC at corporate office of NHPC.

NHPC's total installed capacity is 7,097.2 MW of renewable power (including wind and solar) through its 25 power stations, including 1,520 MW through its subsidiary.

RITES Ltd is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services across sectors and geographical reach.

The strategic partnership between NHPC and RITES complements the expertise of both organisations. Leveraging its core strength, RITES, as a Project Management Consultant, will provide comprehensive and efficient solutions for developing rail infrastructure facilities for NHPC Dibang and other upcoming projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

