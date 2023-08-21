US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with focus on Nvidia earnings, Jackson Hole meet

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as shares of Nvidia rose ahead of its earnings later this week, while investors awaited a meeting of central bank policymakers at Jackson Hole to gauge interest rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.62 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,531.28.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.57 points, or 0.24%, at 4,380.28, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 56.48 points, or 0.42%, to 13,347.26 at the opening bell.

