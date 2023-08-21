Left Menu

National Food Security cardholders in Delhi to get free sugar

National Food Security cardholders in Delhi -- representing some of the most marginalised segments of society -- will now have access to free sugar after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved on Monday a Cabinet decision in this regard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:25 IST
National Food Security cardholders in Delhi to get free sugar
  • Country:
  • India

National Food Security cardholders in Delhi -- representing some of the most marginalised segments of society -- will now have access to free sugar after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved on Monday a Cabinet decision in this regard. The Delhi Cabinet endorsed the proposal for free sugar distribution among families facing economic hardships in July.

The beneficiary families will get the free sugar in addition to their existing entitlements of wheat and rice.

The decision is set to benefit 68,747 National Food Security cardholders and a total 2,80,290 individuals in Delhi. The financial allocation for the initiative is estimated at Rs 111 crore, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

The objective of the initiative, it said, is two-fold -- to mitigate the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged families and to ensure a higher degree of food security for all citizens. By extending essential support to those most in need, the Delhi government is affirming its commitment to fostering a more equitable society.

The beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana will be entitled to free sugar as part of the subsidy scheme. This benefit is slated to extend for a one-year period from January 2023 to December 2023, ensuring sustained support to those who require it the most, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023