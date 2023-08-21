Left Menu

Under guise of doubling farmers' income, govt's plan was to corporatise agriculture: Cong on repealed farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:54 IST
Under guise of doubling farmers' income, govt's plan was to corporatise agriculture: Cong on repealed farm laws
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday alleged that the now-withdrawn three farm laws were brought in by the Centre for the benefit of a handful of crony capitalists and that under the guise of doubling farmers' income, the government's plan was to corporatise agriculture.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress MP Deepender Hooda asked that when a 3,000-page report of the Ashok Dalwai Committee was available, why did the BJP government, bypassing the rules, listen to a ''non-expert NRI industrialist'' and form a high level task force.

''Was it created to crush the rights of farmers so that select billionaires can make profits?'' Hooda asked.

Citing a report by the 'The Reporters Collective', he alleged that at the behest of the BJP government, the future of 62 crore farmers of the country was decided by 14 selected industrialists and ''incompetent'' people of BJP ecosystem by bringing the ''three black laws''.

The intention was not to double the income of the farmers, ''the income of the friends was to be quadrupled'', Hooda said.

''The BJP government, which crushed the farmers under the vehicle, did not give cost plus 50 per cent MSP to the farmers, did not give any compensation to the martyred 750 farmers, nor kept a minute's silence for them in the Parliament,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023