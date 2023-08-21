Left Menu

India moves up to 11th position in global direct selling ranking

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:55 IST
India moves up to 11th position in global direct selling ranking
India has moved up to 11th position in the ranking of top markets of direct sellers, with retail sales of USD 3.23 billion (around Rs 26,852 crore) in 2022, global industry body WFDSA said in a report.

Indian direct selling has registered a growth of 5.4 per cent over 2021 retail sales, said the World Federation of Direct Selling Association (WFDSA) report.

On a constant dollar basis, the Indian market attained the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 13.3 per cent during the last three years, it added.

The global direct selling industry reported a decline of 1.5 per cent in 2022 to USD 172.89 billion.

The top market in the list was the US with USD 40.52, with a decline of 5 per cent over 2021, it said. It was followed by Korea, Germany, China, Japan and Malaysia.

Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) Chairman Rajat Banerji said: ''India's direct selling market is growing steadily and has the potential to place itself in the top five global markets over the next decade.'' With the notification of Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules 2021 and its subsequent amendment, the direct selling industry in India should see stability that could inspire investor confidence as well as interest from the large global direct selling companies, he added.

''Only three among the top ten (sellers) are in India today and we would like to see all start their business in India,'' Rajat added.

IDSA is a self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in India.

