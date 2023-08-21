Farmers clash with police in Punjab's Sangrur

Farmers on Monday clashed with police in Sangrur district over the ''detention'' of some farm leaders, a day before a planned demonstration to seek compensation for losses caused by floods.

Some policemen and farmers were hurt in the clash that ensued when the police personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead to block a road and a toll plaza in the district under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Azaad), officials said.

Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the protesting farmers on tractor-trolleys and buses forced their way through barricades put up by the police. He also said some protesters even turned violent and hit the policemen with sticks, injuring two of them, including an inspector.

Police said one of the farmers also suffered severe injuries after coming under a bus belonging to the protesters. The injured were admitted to a hospital, they said.

Sixteen farmer bodies, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Karanti kari), BKU (Ekta Azaad), Aazaad Kisan Committee, Doaba, BKU (Behramke) and the Bhoomi Bachao Mohim, plan to hold a demonstration in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

On Monday, the protesting farmers claimed that several of their leaders, including Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher, Satkar Singh Kotli of KMSC, Bohr Singh of the BKU (Behramke), were detained by police ahead of the demonstration.

No immediate reaction was available on this from the police department.

Farmer leaders are demanding a package of Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre for damage caused due to the floods in the northern region, including Punjab.

They are also demanding Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss, Rs 5 lakh for a damaged house and Rs 10 lakh compensation for a family of a person who died in floods.

