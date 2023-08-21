Left Menu

St Stephen's admissions: SC refuses to interfere with Delhi HC interim order

Delhi HC order had given the green signal to St Stephen's College prescribing 15 per cent weightage to interviews for admissions under the Christian minority quota.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:10 IST
St Stephen's admissions: SC refuses to interfere with Delhi HC interim order
St. Stephen's College (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order allowing St Stephen's College to go ahead with its interviews under the admission scheme for minority candidates. A bench of justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha refused to interfere with the Delhi HC interim order.

Delhi HC order had given the green signal to St Stephen's College prescribing 15 per cent weightage to interviews for admissions under the Christian minority quota. The court remarked that any modifications to the interim order may affect students already admitted. However, the top court asked the High Court to decide the matter expeditiously.

The court rejected the plea filed by Delhi University and University Grants Commission (UGC) challenging the Delhi High Court's interim order. Delhi University and UGC had approached the Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court's interim order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023