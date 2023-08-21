MP CM Chouhan distributes felicitation letters to newly appointed teachers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed felicitation letters to 5,580 newly appointed teachers in the state capital Bhopal on Monday. Speaking on the occasion CM Chouhan said, "The job of teachers is to impart better knowledge and values to the students to become better human beings. Becoming a teacher is not an ordinary job, teachers do the work sculpting human beings. You worry about the students, it is my job to take care of the future of all of you."

While greeting the newly appointed teachers, the chief minister said that he has a feeling of respect for them. They assume the responsibility of a teacher i.e. Guru. The meaning of Guru is to lead from darkness to light. Guru is that potter who can make an idol out of clay as he wishes. They can shape the children the way they want. They have the responsibility of shaping the future of the generations to come. Chouhan also inspires teachers with the contexts of Adipurush Shankaracharya, Swami Vivekananda and Bhagavad Gita on the occasion.

"Adipurush Shankaracharya ji had said that education is what brings liberation. The meaning of liberation is that which makes us fit to live in this world, that is education gives us knowledge, skills and values of citizenship, that is education. Swami Vivekananda has been my inspiration. He used to say that education is that which makes a man a human. Human means to be characterful, honest, well-mannered, industrious, patriotic and philanthropic and the one who makes the world better is a human," the CM said. CM Shri Chouhan urged the newly appointed teachers to develop their personality according to the qualities of a Satwik (virtuous) worker mentioned in Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

Remembering his teacher Ratanchandra Jain, Chouhan said, "Whatever I am today, all the credit goes to my Guru Jain. He honed our capabilities with limited resources. As a teacher, it is your responsibility to pass on the accumulated knowledge to the next generation, to give them the skills and values of citizenship. To discharge this responsibility properly, it is necessary that your conduct and behaviour are appropriate." Mentioning an incident of Mahatma Gandhi in this regard, he said, "First of all we have to adopt the kind of behaviour which we expect from our children. Students and their parents will follow you only if there is consistency in words and deeds."

The newly appointed teachers should constantly try to improve and innovate in their work. Always be happy, be stress free, make morning yoga, exercise, meditation a part of your daily routine. This will boost efficiency and you will give better results by balancing your family and official work and your life will also become more enjoyable, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)