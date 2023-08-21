NHPC signs MoU with RITES for 2,880 MW Dibang Multi Purpose Project

NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company, has signed an MoU with RITES, a Miniratna Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, for construction of railway siding at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, for NHPC’s 2,880 MW Dibang Multi Purpose Project.

The strategic partnership between NHPC and RITES complements the expertise of both organizations. Leveraging its core strength, RITES, as a Project Management Consultant, will provide comprehensive and efficient solutions for developing rail infrastructure facilities for NHPC Dibang and other upcoming projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU was signed at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad on 21st August 2023, by General Manager (Civil) Dibang and Executive Director, RITES in presence of Director (Projects) NHPC, Shri Biswajit Basu; Executive Director (Dibang), NHPC and the concerned Executive Director at Corporate Office, NHPC.

NHPC Limited is India’s premier Hydropower Company. NHPC’s total installed capacity is 7,097.2 MW of renewable power (including Wind & Solar), through its 25 power stations including 1,520 MW through subsidiaries.

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category–I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diversified services across sectors and wide geographical reach.

