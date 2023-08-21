CPA Conference an important forum for Presiding Officers: RS Dy Chairman Harivansh Singh

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Singh addressed the inaugural session of the two-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India region on Monday in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The theme of the conference is 'Strengthening Democracy and Good Governance in the Digital Age'.

The Conference will be discussing on two topics under this theme i.e. ‘How to make Public Representatives more Effective or Efficient in encouraging Good Governance through Digital Empowerment’ and ‘Role of Public Representatives in strengthening the nation through democratic institutions’. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh highlighted that CPA Conference is an important forum for the Presiding Officers where the serious challenges of the legislatures are discussed. Moreover, in this Conference the innovative ideas and experiences of participating Legislatures are also shared which contribute towards good governance.

Underlining the importance of the topics to be discussed, the Deputy Chairman said that in this age of technology-led growth, there is a need for serious thinking and consultation about digital interventions to raise our governance standards. He further said that a broader vision is needed to think about the role of digital services in today's governance. Harivansh further stated that India has put forth the idea of defining Digital Public Infrastructure in the meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group at the recent G20 Summit.

He further added that India, despite being a developing country, is far ahead in adopting digital interventions in effective governance. Speaking at the Conference, he further mentioned that the national government provides a comprehensive policy framework and funds; however, the role of states is important in establishing digital services at the ground level in an efficient manner.

Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha further said that it is the responsibility of elected representatives and local administration for effective implementation of digital services for equal access to all. Harivansh also highlighted that Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech laid emphasis on the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He stated that with the adoption of new technology and thinking of visionary policies in the digital sector, this objective can be achieved.

While speaking on the need to make the elected representatives more aware and to work actively with the legislatures and governments in their capacity building, he said “Good governance is our collective responsibility.” Concluding his speech, he hoped that this conference in Rajasthan's beautiful and historic city of Udaipur will become a platform for meaningful knowledge and experience sharing. (ANI)

