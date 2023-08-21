Euro zone bond yields jump as U.S. 10-year yields scale 15-year highs

Government bond yields across the euro area rose sharply on Monday as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed to fresh 15-year highs on a view that interest rates will remain higher for longer than initially anticipated. That eclipsed some soft German data and demand for safe-haven assets due to concerns about China's economy.

Bond prices move inversely with yields. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to as high as 4.35% , exacerbating upward pressure on euro zone bond yields.

In late trade, the 10-year German Bund yield was up 8 basis points (bps) on the day at 2.7%. It hit 2.729% last week, the highest level since early March, when it reached 2.77%, the highest in more than 12 years. Italy's 10-year yield was 7 bps higher at 4.39%.

Data released earlier on Monday showed German producer prices fell more than expected in July, with the decline due primarily to lower energy prices. Focus in world markets was on China, which delivered a smaller cut to lending rates than markets had counted on, continuing Beijing's run of frugal stimulus steps.

"The narrative of economic resilience pushing up rates emanates from the U.S., where real rates have led the drive higher," ING analysts said in a note to clients. "There will be little to further that story, given the very few data releases lined up for this week."

Citi analysts said the Bund yield was unlikely to break above year-to-date highs as the European Central Bank (ECB) "is either at or near a policy peak" and "the euro PMIs are already softer with rising worries over growth in China." The flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the bloc, compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, is due on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasuries were sold, led by the long end as investors speculated the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole summit could lay the foundations for rates to settle higher for longer. Germany's 2-year government bond yield, the most sensitive to changes in policy rates, was up 6 bps at 3.10%.

The German yield curve narrowed its inversion, with the gap between 2-year and 10-year yields around 41 bps. An inverted curve, usually a reliable indicator of a future recession, means markets are pricing events that would trigger central bank rate cuts.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Friday the euro zone economy would keep growing and was unlikely to experience a deep or sustained recession. Such a view, coupled with data showing sticky services inflation, supports the idea that policy rates will stay at high levels for an extended period.

Some analysts said that expectations of accelerating quantitative tightening measures – with the ECB reducing its balance sheet by selling government bonds and increasing outstanding supply – should lead to a fall in long-dated bond prices and a rise in yields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)