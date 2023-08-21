Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi interacts with people in Leh's main market during Ladakh visit  

The Congress leader was seen interacting with the people in the market. 

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi interacts with people in Leh's main market during Ladakh visit  
Rahul Gandhi reaches Leh's main market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As a part of his visit to Union Territory Ladakh, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi reached Leh's main market on Monday. The Congress leader was seen interacting with people in the market.

Rahul Gandhi embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Tso in Ladakh on Saturday. He also paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on his 79th birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Sunday morning.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on Thursday and later decided to extend his tour till August 25. This is his first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir were bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

On Friday he interacted with youth in Leh. According to the party sources, Rahul Gandhi will also watch a football match in Leh.

Rahul has been a footballer player during his college days. He will also participate in the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25, they said. Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

Although the Congress MP visited Srinagar and Jammu twice earlier this year, he, however, did not travel to Ladakh. In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023