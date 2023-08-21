Union Education Minister Pradhan, Australian Minister discuss mutual recognition of qualifications
As per the Ministry of Education, "The Ministers had good discussions on working towards mutual recognition of qualifications in nursing and age-care related courses through sharing of training content and harmonisation of skills."
Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler on Monday. As per the Ministry of Education, "The Ministers had good discussions on working towards mutual recognition of qualifications in nursing and age-care related courses through sharing of training content and harmonisation of skills."
The Ministers also discussed lowering costs and language proficiency for ensuing ease of entry of skilled professionals. "Both the Ministers agreed to work together to achieve mutual objectives in priority areas of skilling as well as for addressing global demands of skilled workforce," the Ministry added.
In a message on X, the Union Education Minister wrote, "Pleasure meeting Mr. @Mark_Butler_MP, Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care." (ANI)
