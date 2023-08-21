Left Menu

MP: Congress leader Govind Singh writes ECI to remove Chief Secretary

The letter reads, "According to a news article published in a Hindi newspaper on August 19, 2023, it is mentioned that NGT has declared the entire system of Madhya Pradesh incompetent and also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the state government as CS Bains was representing the side of the government without reading files."

MP: Congress leader Govind Singh writes ECI to remove Chief Secretary
Leader of Opposition Govind Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh assembly, Govind Singh has written a letter to Election Commission of India (ECI) for the removal of Chief Secretary (CS) of the state Iqbal Singh Bains following the remark of National Green Tribunal (NGT). The letter reads, “According to a news article published in a Hindi newspaper on August 19, 2023, it is mentioned that NGT has declared the entire system of Madhya Pradesh incompetent and also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the state government as CS Bains was representing the side of the government without reading files.”

The Election Commission is committed to conduct elections in a fair manner, but such Chief Secretary in Madhya Pradesh has been extended for six months on the request of the state government after his retirement. Will the upcoming state assembly elections slated later this year be conducted with complete honesty and fairness in the presence of such CS Bains, this is a big question? Earlier also, he wrote a letter for not increasing the service of Bains, the letter further reads. “I request you to immediately remove Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains from the post and direct the state government to appoint any other officer as regular Chief Secretary,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, the congress leader said, “I am seeing the CS from the past, what kind of quality he has, whether he has got wings, he alone can run the entire state. He has ruined the state. Is there any department which has not been looted? The system is drowned in corruption, scams worth crores of rupees are coming out. Crores of rupees are being paid without any work.” He further added that earlier, he had written that such incompetent person should not be kept but now the double bench of NGT court proved that such an incompetent CS who couldn't answer, who could not obey the court. It is not right to keep such an ineligible person in Madhya Pradesh.

Even after this CS Bains remains in the same position. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state government should be ashamed that the court made such a serious remark, respecting the court, if he (CS Bains) does not resign immediately, then he should be dismissed from the post, the congress leader added. Singh also attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over an announcement of 24 hours electricity in the state and said that Kejriwal was daydreaming. The public is not with him so he is making such fake announcements. He is lowering the dignity of his post.

Notably, while addressing a program in Satna district on Sunday, Kejriwal promised 24-hour electricity supply in all the villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh and will waive off all old outstanding domestic dues after the party forms the government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

