"BJP shying away from acknowledging facts": PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Rahul Gandhi's China remark in Ladakh 

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is shying away from acknowledging the facts about the border situation with China in Ladakh. Reacting to the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi over the intrusion of troops in Ladakh, Mehbooba Mufti said that it is not just the Congress leader but the people of Leh who are also claiming that the grazing lands have come under Chinese occupation.

Speaking to the reporters in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said, "It is not just today that Rahul Gandhi is talking about it, it has been last many many years since the Chinese Army has come into the Ladakh territory." "The people of Leh are claiming that they cannot take their animals anymore because China has occupied that land and it is very unfortunate that BJP is shying away from acknowledging the facts," she added.

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.

"The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," said Rahul. Rahul Gandhi also raised questions over the Union territory status given to Ladakh after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370.

"There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, They are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want more representation and unemployment is also a concern. People are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but by representatives of the people, the Congress MP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)