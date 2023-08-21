Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces special grant of Rs 5 lakh to unanimously elected panchayats

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a special grant of Rs five lakh to unanimously elected panchayats under 'Mukhya Mantri Pind Ekta Samman'. In a message on X, the Punjab Chief Minister's Office said, "Stressing on maintaining brotherhood and bonhomie in Panchayat Elections, Chief Minister@BhagwantMann announced a special grant of ₹5 lakh to unanimously elected panchayats under 'Mukhya Mantri Pind Ekta Samman."

"Chief Minister said that this decision will set the trend to elect their representatives unanimously across the state and root out the political acrimony from grass root level," it added in another tweet. Bhagwant Mann shared on X that those villages that will unanimously elect the village panchayat and sarpanch will be given five lakhs as 'Mukh Mantri Village Ekta Samman'.

"Today I have issued orders to take the villages towards development more quickly... As I said that those villages who will unanimously elect the village panchayat and sarpanch, that panchayat will be given 5 lakhs as 'Mukh Mantri Village Ekta Samman'," read a rough translation of Punjab Chief Minister's message on X. "I hope that more and more villages will implement this decision of ours and instead of any political party, they will choose the village sarpanch and lead the villages towards development...," he added. (ANI)

