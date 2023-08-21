Left Menu

J-K govt organises two-day textile sourcing fair to uplift Kashmiri art

This two days international buyer-seller meet was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in the convocation centre of the University of Kashmir where a large number of buyers, sellers and artisans were gathered.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 22:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government organised two days textile sourcing fair aimed to uplift Kashmiri Art and the artisan community of the Valley. This two days international buyer-seller meet was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in the convocation centre of the University of Kashmir where a large number of buyers, sellers and artisans were gathered.

Handmade products made by the artisans of the valley are popular across the world, but for the last three decades due to the disturbed atmosphere, the tourism sector was hit badly and without proper marketing, artisans were not able to reach their buyers and that's why the economic conditions of those people were not good. So with the help of this buyer-seller meet titled "J-K Textile Sourcing Fair" Kashmir products will get new heights and sellers and the artisan community of Valley will get good benefits at large scale.

During these two days, buyer-seller meetings at the convocation centre of Kashmir University were jam-packed with large numbers of buyers, sellers and artisans including thirty international buyers that were coming from different countries including Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Dubai and other countries. Since, the handmade products of Kashmir art including carpet, shawls, paper mache, wood carving, crewel and embroidery work have no comparison and don't need any introduction due to their fine and pure quality. That's why everyone including buyers and sellers was very much satisfied and demanded that such type of initiatives should be continued in future to uplift artisans and promote the overall rich art and craft of Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

